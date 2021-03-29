Grand JS Bank Celebration Held in Lahore

Karachi, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): JS Bank celebrated its Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala Retail and Product teams at a grand event held in Lahore on February 19th 2021. Held under the theme ‘The Power of You’, the event recognized high-performing JS Bank family members and their unmatched dedication to the Bank.

The event kicked off with an award ceremony recognizing key individuals followed by speeches from the President and CEO, Basir Shamsie and Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh. Both key executives called upon JS Family members to continue their efforts to take the Bank forward. The night closed with a fantastic Qawali performance by Imran Ali Santoo, who gave the audience much-needed energy and entertainment.

Speaking at the occasion, Basir Shamsie stated, “You, our people are the backbone of our success, and we understand that it is thanks to You that the Bank has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most customer-oriented banks in Pakistan. I am confident that you will In Sha Allah make this Bank one of the country’s top financial institutions soon. Saath mil kar barhna hai aagey!”

In 2020, JS Bank set new records in its deposit base, which stood at about Rs. 430 Billion. Besides this, Payroll financing crossing the Rs. 12 Billion mark while the Bank’s signature Gold Finance product stood at Rs. 7 Billion. The Bank was further recognized as the Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards and as the Best Bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020.

