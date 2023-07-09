Greece boat disaster: FIA arrests ringleader of human trafficking

GUJRAT:Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.

According to details, the FIA has arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through hundi and hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.

As many as nine cases have been registered in the FIA Gujrat anti-human trafficking circle.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people - including hundreds of Pakistanis - capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

Earlier in June, FIA Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.