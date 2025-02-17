The Green Pakistan Initiative, launched by the Special Investment Facilitation Council, has initiated an agricultural revolution, setting the stage for the country’s development.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, figures from various sectors have shared their optimistic perspectives on this groundbreaking initiative.
Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, President of Kisan Ittehad, emphasized that the initiative allows farming with modern machinery to conserve up to eighty percent of water compared to traditional methods.
Raheel Asghar, CEO of Millat Tractor Limited, highlighted that the Green Pakistan Initiative will lead to economic prosperity and development. He praised the efforts of Army Chief General Asim Munir and the government as commendable.
Ahmed Bilal from Sapphire Farm Services Limited pointed out that drone services in Cholistan are aiding farmers in cutting costs on labor, fertilizer, and pesticides.