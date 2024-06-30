A police team on Sunday claimed to have arrested a groom for marrying an underage girl in Malano village within the jurisdiction of Ahmedpur police station near Khairpur.
After receiving information about the illegal marriage, Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazir Ahmed Sheikh took strict notice concerning the marriage of a 10-year minor girl and ordered action against the marriage.
Following the order, SHO Ahmedpur Ali Asghar Alamani and his team acted swiftly and arrested the 32-year-old groom, Muhammad Alam Milanu. SSP Sheikh congratulated the police team for their timely and effective intervention.