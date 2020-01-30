Ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of women’s barracks for Anti-Narcotics Force takes place in Islamabad

January 28, 2020

Islamabad, January 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S. Embassy Pakistan (INL-P), has begun construction of barracks for women personnel of Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF). A ground-breaking plaque was jointly unveiled today at the Regional Directorate-North, ANF, Islamabad by: Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M), Director General, ANF, Pakistan; Ms. Kate Riche, Director (A) (INL-P); and Mr. Ignacio Artaza Zuriarrain, Resident Representative a.i., UNDP.

The barracks will contribute to the empowerment of ANF women personnel by providing dedicated facilities. The five-story building will accommodate 48 personnel and will be completed within 18 months. UNDP and ANF, with support from INL-P, are also developing a Gender Strategy for Empowerment of Women.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, Director General ANF, thanked UNDP and INL-P for initiating the intervention for women personnel of ANF. Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative a.i. reiterated UNDP’s continuous commitment to rebuilding public trust in justice and security institutions through legal aid, improving and increasing gender sensitive policing, and supporting women lawyers and police. Mr. Artaza thanked INL-Pakistan for their continuous support to UNDP and to Government of Pakistan. Kate Riche, Director (A) INL-Pakistan, highlighted INL’s commitment to strengthening capacities of law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

National Information Officer

United Nations Information Centre (UNIC)

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-8355720

Cell: +92-300-8553790

Email: ishrat.rizvi@unic.org

Related Posts