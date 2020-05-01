Growth of 10.4 percent in taxes and duties collection till April 2020

May 1, 2020

Islamabad, May 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue has released the information about the taxes and duties collected in the month of April 2020. According to official figures, 256.679 billion taxes and duties have been collected in April 2020 which was 296.567 billion in the corresponding month last year. Likewise, the refunds issued in April 2020 are 15.119 billion which was 6.661 billion in the corresponding month last year. Moreover, the 16 billion exporters refunds, 33 billion arrear refunds and 15 billion duty drawback have also been issued in April 2020.

FBR has also released the information about taxes and duties collected till April 2020 in the current Financial Year which is 3408.83 billion showing an increase of 10.4 percent compared with the 3047.951 billion collected last year till April 2019. The refunds of 116.961 billion have been issued till April 2020 which was 6.515 billion in the last year till April 2019. The FBR has collected the target revenue of 200 billion in April 2020 and collected 256 billion out of revised annual revenue target of 3908 billion for the current Financial Year.

