The Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department for the Guddu Barrage Region in Sukkur has declared a 30-day suspension of all canals originating from the Gudu Barrage for annual maintenance and infrastructure repairs.
In a press release issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information, Sukkur, it was stated that this closure will commence at midnight on March 31, 2025, and extend until midnight on April 30, 2025, affecting water supply to agricultural zones reliant on the barrage’s network.
During this period, essential inspections, maintenance work, and repairs will be conducted to ensure the efficiency and safety of the irrigation system. Key channels such as the Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, Desert Pat Feeder, and Rainee Canal will experience a complete halt in water flow.
Gudu Barrage authorities have confirmed that the barrage’s gates will be incrementally raised, starting at midnight on March 31, 2025, to stop water flow into the canals. Normal operations are expected to resume by midnight on April 30, 2025, when the gates will be lowered back into place.
Farmers and agricultural communities that depend on these canals are advised to adjust their irrigation plans and water usage to mitigate the impact on crops and livestock. The annual closure is a routine measure designed to address infrastructure issues, reinforce the system, and optimize water distribution for the upcoming agricultural season.