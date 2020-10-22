Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns Atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 22, 2020 (PPI-OT):Former Afghan Prime Minister and leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemned atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, he urged New Delhi to learn a lesson from the defeat of Soviet Union and NATO in Afghanistan. He said that Kashmir issue cannot be resolved by force. India should resolve it as per the will of Kashmiri people.

