Gunmen kill villager, injur another near Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident on a main road of Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on main road of Dera Murad Jamali near industries area, resultantly, man Allah Bakhsh Gatuher, son of Karim Bakhsh Gatuher, a resident of Goth Pir Bakhsh Gatuher, died while another man Dilber Ali Gatuher, son of Rahem Ali Gatuher, sustained injuries.

On information, police reached the site of the incident and shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital Dera Murad Jamali for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated. Police cited an old tribal enmity as the motive behind the incident. Further investigation was underway by the authorities.