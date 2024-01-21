Gunmen open fire on National Party leader

TURBAT: Unidentified gunmen fired at the vehicle of National Party’s leader and former Minister Lala Rasheed in Turbat area of Balochistan province on Sunday, however, Lala Rasheed and his associates remained unhurt in the incident.

According to reports, wind screen of bullet-proof vehicle of Lala Rasheed, leader of National Party and candidate PB-27-Dasht was fired at in Turbat by unidentified assailants.

Senator Kuhda Baloch, Akram Dashti, Haji Rustum Dashti and other leaders of National Party were also in the vehicle along with Lala Rasheed when the incident occurred. Further investigation is being conducted by the concerned authorities.