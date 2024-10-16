Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Gwadar airport and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-II will open new avenues of prosperity for Pakistan.
Talking to a private television channel on Tuesday, he said we are going to start CPEC-II, with the help of China. He said five economic corridors will also be opened in near future with the China’s support.
Ahsan Iqbal further said that a Cargo hub can be set up in Gwadar to increase the business activities for the people of Balochistan.
Commenting on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) role for regional connectivity, he said rail and road links will strengthen business relations with the Central Asian states and Europe.
In reply to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Gwadar and Oman routes can be revived to enhance economic activity in this part of the region.