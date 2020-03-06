Gwadar is a Rising Port City of Pakistan: Chairman Senate

March 6, 2020

Islamabad, March 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Gwadar is emerging as new port city of Pakistan offering huge opportunities for investment and economic growth not only for Pakistan but for the whole region. He said conducive environment exists for investment and Tunisian investors can come forward to benefit from the investment environment in Pakistan and particularly Gwadar. Pakistan and Tunisia have agreed to translate the spirit of fraternity and warmth into tangible cooperation in the political and economic spheres. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanged these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Tunisian Ambassador Borhene El Kamel here at Parliament House on Friday.

Chairman Senate observed that bilateral relations of Pakistan and Tunisia are embedded in history, culture, traditions and common faith and both sides share identical views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. The Chairman Senate emphasized the need for more high level visits and people to people contacts as cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas have remained short of potential.

Chairman Senate underscored the need for promotion and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia with primary focus on inter-parliamentary engagements and capacity building programs. “Both the Parliaments should learn from each other experiences and best parliamentary practices for which joint capacity building program could be arranged for MPs as well as parliamentary staff in coordination with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS). Chairman Senate also underscored the need for activation of parliamentary friendship groups in respective parliaments. He said Gwadar is emerging as new port city of Pakistan offering tremendous opportunities for investment. “Tunisian investors can explore the possibilities of investment in different sectors” Sanjrani observed.

Tunisian Ambassador tanked Chairman Senate for the welcoming remarks and said that Pakistan and Tunisia can benefit a lot by exploring new avenues for cooperation. He said that Tunisia also considered Pakistan an important country and desires to further expand the bilateral relations in various sectors.

