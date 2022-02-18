H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri meets Acting Prime Minister of Fiji 

Canberra, February 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):His Excellency, Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the newly appointed Non-Resident High Commissioner of Pakistan to Fiji, paid a call to Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General of Fiji, Mr. Aiyaz Sayed-Khayyam. During the meeting, High Commissioner Chaudhri highlighted that the Pakistan diaspora has integrated well into Fiji, adding that Pakistan will continue to support Fiji through the provision of technical training to Civil Servants, Defence Forces, and diplomatic training through the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan.

The Attorney General of Fiji outlined potential opportunities for investment – particularly within the trade and business sectors, and expressed intentions to execute a Development Co-operation Agreement (Agreement) between Fiji and Pakistan to further strengthen their relations. The Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Yogesh Karan, was also present in the meeting and agreed to initiate talks with High Commissioner Chaudhri on the execution of the Agreement between Fiji and Pakistan.

