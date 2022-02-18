H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri meets Fiji’s Minister for Women 

Canberra, February 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):The newly appointed Non-Resident High Commissioner of Pakistan to Fiji, His Excellency, Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri met Fiji’s Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar.

Minister Akbar briefed His Excellency on the Fijian Government’s commitment to Women’s Empowerment, Gender Equality and Social Protection Programs. “These programs have assisted the women, children and the vulnerable in our communities”, she said.

Minister Akbar congratulated High Commissioner Chaudhri on his new diplomatic role and said that she looks forward to working closely with Pakistan on promoting Women’s Empowerment, Gender Equality and Social Protection Program. His Excellency, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Government of Pakistan is willing to share best practices related to the work done by the Ministry. The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Children Poverty Alleviation, and Rovereto Nayacalevu was also present in the meeting.

