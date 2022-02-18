H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri pays courtesy call to Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport of Fiji – Press Note issued by High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra

Canberra, February 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):The newly appointed Non-Resident High Commissioner of Pakistan to Fiji, His Excellency, Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport of Fiji, Mr. Fayyaz Koya. The discussions focused on opportunities between Fiji and Pakistan in areas related to medical and pharmaceutical products, textiles and technology as there remains tremendous potential in enhancing trade and investment between Fiji and Pakistan.

