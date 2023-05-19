Habib Bank Limited’s Substantial Shareholder, Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, Increases Stake with Recent Stock Purchases

Karachi, In a recent disclosure of interest by Habib Bank Limited, it has been revealed that Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, a substantial shareholder of the company, has executed two significant transactions in shares of the company.

On May 18, 2023, Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development made a purchase of 4,000 shares of Habib Bank Limited. The transaction was made at a rate of 74.05 per share and the shares were in the form of CDC ready certificates.

Furthermore, on the same date, the fund made an additional purchase of 2,300 shares of Habib Bank Limited. These shares were acquired at a rate of 74.10 per share and were also in the form of CDC ready certificates.