Designated financial institutions will remain open on Saturday (August 9) to accommodate the submission of Hajj applications, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs declared on Friday. The decision comes as the ministry strives to ensure smooth processing for prospective pilgrims.
The State Bank of Pakistan, at the ministry”s request, instructed 14 authorized banks to remain operational for this purpose. Over 58,000 applications have been received thus far. The representative confirmed that individuals can submit their paperwork either online or in person at these designated banks.