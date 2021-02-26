Haleeb Foods partners with Bank of Punjab for financial assistance to its dairy farmers

Lahore, February 26, 2021 (PPI-OT): Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) the pioneer dairy processing company in Pakistan and Bank of Punjab (BOP) have entered into a far reaching collaboration to deliver easily accessible financing to dairy farmers associated with HFL. This initiative will enable the dairy farmers to avail affordable financing from BOP, on soft terms and lowest markup rates. Such loans shall exclusively be utilized to expand and modernize their existing dairy-farming businesses.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at HFL Head Office, Lahore. Mr. Zafar Masud, President and CEO, Bank of Punjab and Mr. Syed Mazher Iqbal, CEO, Haleeb Foods signed the agreement in the presence of Senior Management from both the organizations, Dairy Farmers from across Punjab and notable Media Persons.

Talking on the occasion Syed Mazher Iqbal, CEO, HFL said, “Haleeb Foods has always been committed towards the economic growth of the country and community at large. We are happy to be a part of this initiative of greater public interest, which shall definitely help the otherwise unstructured / small-scale Dairy Farming Community. BOP taking an extension of PM Kamyab Jawan Scheme and Punjab Rozgar Scheme shall facilitate the small scale dairy farmers associated with HFL. We strongly believe that this initiative has the ability to positively contribute to the landscape of the Agri Sector of Pakistan.”

Expressing his views Mr. Zafar Masud, President and CEO, BOP, said, “We are excited to be partner on this initiative that has the potential to transform the agricultural landscape of Pakistan by promoting organized financial inclusion of Dairy farmers and improving dairy farming practice. Prioritizing the financial inclusion and well-being of small farmers is key to develop the agricultural sector, which in return contributes towards economic growth of Pakistan. BOP will also offer financial assistance under Federal Govt.’s Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Scheme and Provincial Govt’s Punjab Rozgar Scheme (PRS) which will further strengthen Govt. initiative to empower the youth to undertake their own businesses”.

Haleeb Foods encourages its traditional dairy farmers to avail the financing facility from BOP to transform and upgrade their dairy-Infrastructure. At present HFL milk collection network is operational in 11 districts of Punjab with 5 main locations in Ellahabad, Arifwala, Chishtian, Jhang and Layyah.

