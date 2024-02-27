Haleem Adil files contempt of court petition against EC members, others

KARACHI: Former Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and President of PTI Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has approached the Sindh High Court and filed a contempt of court application against the Returning Officer of NA-238, the Chief Election Commissioner, and members of the Election Commission from all four provinces and Islamabad as respondents

Haleem said that all ROs who were involved in the scam of Form-47 would face three years of imprisonment, and their jobs will also be terminated," Haleem Adil Sheikh stated. "Not only have our seats been targeted, but there has also been manipulation of youth votes."

Halim Adil Sheikh highlighted, "We have won twenty seats in Karachi and two NA seats in Hyderabad, and 38 provincial seats.

He said: "The entire nation has demanded Imran Khan's removal from Jail. After the regime change, our entire leadership is in jails. The general elections have shown that Imran Khan is an honest and trustworthy leader of the nation."The entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan."

He said, "We have filed 46 petitions in the Sindh High Court. The Election Commission is responsible for violating the Constitution. They have snatched our rights. On the day of the elections, mobile phone services were suspended with intention."

Haleem said that they would pursue all cases, adding those ROs who had committed fraud would face three years of imprisonment, and their jobs would also be terminated. We have filed a petition of contempt of court in the Sindh High Court. We hope for relief from the Sindh High Court. He said we will go to the Supreme Court, tribunal, and people's court as well.

Haleem predicted that this fake government will not suffer more than five months, he added that there will be no opposition in Sindh. Just come, eat, and enjoy. (Ao Milkar Khaty hain).

Haleem's lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir stated, "We have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court for NA-238, and has also submitted Form 45. The Returning Officer manipulated the numbers and favored the MQM's candidate. He said the SHC had ordered the Election Commission to resolve the matter before February 22. The Election Commission has violated the orders of the Sindh High Court.