PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh today visited Ghotki as part of his three-day tour, addressing a rally in Daharki where he highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the province. The event also marked the announcement of a peace march scheduled for February 17.

According to PTI information, a large number of party leaders and workers participated in the rally. During his speech, Haleem expressed concern over the rising lawlessness in Sindh, stating that more than 200 citizens remain in the custody of dacoits.

He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of failing to control law and order over the past 17 years, leading to a “dacoit raj” from Sukkur to Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Larkana.

The PTI Sindh chief criticized the police for aligning with the ruling party rather than fulfilling their duty to safeguard the public. He announced that PTI would lead peace marches in five districts affected by lawlessness, starting from Ghotki, and invited political, nationalist, religious, and civil society groups to join the movement for peace and security in Sindh.

He further stated that the influence of criminal elements would not end unless those in power withdrew their support for them. He noted that the people of Sindh are increasingly disillusioned with PPP’s governance and looking toward Imran Khan for leadership.

Addressing national politics, Haleem contrasted Imran Khan’s leadership with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whom he accused of prioritizing personal image-building over public welfare. He commended Imran Khan’s advocacy for the Muslim world at international forums like the United Nations and criticized Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for leaving the country during political challenges.

Sheikh paid tribute to journalist Nasrullah Gudani, who was killed after writing against the dacoit rule. He called on the people of Sindh to stand for their rights and support PTI’s movement for justice. He accused PPP of compromising Sindh’s water resources and assured that PTI would resist any attempts to take control of the province’s water supply.