Halo Investing Secures Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA)

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halo Investing, a leading global Fintech headquartered in Chicago, U.S.A., today announced that it has secured its Financial Services Permission (“FSP”) from Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) effective 19 January 2023.

The FSP enables professional investors to benefit from Halo Investing’s award-winning technology, which seeks to democratize access to protective investments such as structured notes.

Halo Investing plans to leverage the ADGM’s status as a leading global innovation hub to conduct regulated activities in the region.

The dedicated office and expanded regional presence will help drive the growth of Halo Investing’s international footprint in the protective investing landscape. The Abu Dhabi team will pursue Halo’s objectives of fundamentally disrupting the structured products industry and creating more efficient markets. With its industry-leading technology, Halo is changing the world of investing by democratizing the protective investment marketplace through transparency, efficiency, and financial innovation.

Halo Investing is the first multi-issuer technology platform dedicated to protective investment solutions in the U.S.A. Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission to provide access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors.

In October 2021, Halo Investing announced a $100-million-plus round of Series C funding. With over 30 global banking partners, Halo has created a marketplace connecting advisors and investors to protective investment products offered by leading global financial institutions. Through the Halo platform, financial professionals can easily access structured products as well as a whole suite of tools to analyze, customize, and execute unique portfolio construction solutions.

The FSP authorized Halo Investing MEA Ltd. to conduct regulated activities in the ADGM, including arranging deals in investments and dealing in investments pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”).

Jason Barsema, President at Halo Investing, said, “Halo is honored to be a part of the Falcon Economy, making Abu Dhabi our launchpad to create a positive global impact. The structured note industry needs more transparency, efficiency, and accessibility. Halo cannot deliver this disruption without the innovation, opportunity, and scale ADGM brings Fintechs like Halo.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM, said, “ADGM is pleased to welcome Halo Investing into our progressive ecosystem that enables global fintech companies to grow and expand in the region. The need for structured products that facilitate an efficient and protective investment marketplace is ever-increasing. The introduction of Halo’s holistic products and services that serve this very need is a testament to the international companies Abu Dhabi’s economy is attracting and its focus on financial innovation. As an international financial center, ADGM has been a champion in fostering a progressive, robust, and well-regulated environment for businesses to scale and grow.”

Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Halo Investing MEA, added, “We are delighted and thankful for receiving our Category 3A license from the FSRA. It is our privilege to be part of the world’s most innovative financial center, Abu Dhabi Global Market. We look forward to being part of the growing ADGM ecosystem by bringing Halo’s award-winning protective investment solutions to the UAE and delivering our leadership’s vision of impact before profits.”

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.

Halo Investing MEA Ltd (“Halo MEA”) is licensed and regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Halo MEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halo Investing, Inc and is only authorized to provide financial products and services to professional clients and market counterparties in ADGM. Halo MEA acts solely as a distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured product.

