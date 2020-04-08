Hamdard’s Children’s Health Conference postponed

April 8, 2020

Karachi:Hamdard’s Children’s Health Conference, which was to be held in Karachi this year, has been postponed till when the lockdown due to the Corona Virus has been relaxed. The young participants are anxiously looking forward to the new date for the event related to World Health Day.

The WHO (World Health Organization) commemorates the day on the 7th April annually.

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has also been celebrating WHD for the last 29 years, with a tradition established by its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, by holding an International Children’s Health Conference, on the theme selected for the year by WHO. This year’s topic was ‘Strengthen Nursing and Midwifery to Achieve Health for All’.

