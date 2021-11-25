Hammad asks Petrol Pumps owners to call off strike in view of public difficulties 

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has asked the owners of Petrol Pumps to revisit their decision of strike in view of the difficulties of the people. In a statement today, he assured that their genuine demands will be accepted. On the demand of Petroleum Dealers Association, a summary has already been forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee regarding increase in their profit margins. He said decision on the matter will be taken in the next meeting of the Committee but stressed that illegitimate demands will not be accepted.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk