QUETTA: Unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at Government Girls High School in Qambrani area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to a report, a hand grenade was lobbed by unidentified miscreants at Government Girls High School Qambrani. However, the hand grenade did not explode.

A Bomb Disposal Squad team rushed to the scene on information and defused the hand grenade. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of concerned police station.