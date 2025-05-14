Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has called for a strengthened partnership between Pakistan Railways and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as a strategy to boost the national economy.
During discussions with WAPDA Chairman Sajjad Ghani in Islamabad, both leaders explored potential collaborations aimed at tackling Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure challenges.
Ghani expressed WAPDA’s readiness to collaborate with Pakistan Railways on new projects, focusing on resolving the energy crisis and enhancing energy transmission systems. The meeting underscored the critical need for integrated efforts to address the country’s pressing economic issues.