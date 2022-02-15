Harassed Parveen Rind reaches SHC barefoot for justice

KARACHI: Parveen Rind, a nursing house officer in PUMHS Nawabshah, has said that she would remain barefoot till she gets justice.

Ms Rind, who is doing house job at Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Nawabshah, reached Sindh High Court along with her uncle today with barefoot. A few days ago she uploaded a video on social media alleging that she was beaten up and locked in the hostel room by three officials of the university. They subjected her to torture because she refused to accept their ‘unethical demands’, she further alleged.

Ms Rind also showed marks of torture on her arms in the video. She claimed that these university officials had been harassing her since her first year in the university. She alleged that the varsity officials tried to kill her accusing them of killing other girls before, possibly referring to other medical students who died mysterious in their hostel rooms of medical colleges.

Taking notice of her video, the Sindh High Court chief justice took suo motu notice of the incident on Saturday and summoned DIG police Shaheed Nazeerabad, deputy commissioner and university registrar on Tuesday before the court. Ms Rind has expressed her dissatisfaction over the investigation team formed by the health department and appealed to the court to give her justice.