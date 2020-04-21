Harassment, beating of JKYML’s activists in IOK denounced

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League (JKYML) Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf, has condemned in strongest terms the harassment and beating of party activists by Indian troops in Srinagar and Islamabad areas of occupied Kashmir during the last several days of clampdown.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the high-handedness of the colonial apparatus as the worst display of state terrorism. He said that using the corona scare and the ensuing blockade for targeting the pro-freedom activists spoke volumes about the antipathetic and rabid colonial mindset which deserved strongest condemnation.

Zahid Ashraf said that the brutal behaviour of the occupation authorities was further strengthening the Kashmiris’ resolve for achieving freedom from the Indian yoke. He appealed to the international community not to forsake the oppressed and fettered people of occupied Kashmir as they were caught up in a two-dimensional woe, the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian state terrorism.

