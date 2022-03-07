Harmonizing curriculum will help to keep nation united: Minister

Islamabad
Leave a Comment on Harmonizing curriculum will help to keep nation united: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that harmonizing the curriculum will help to keep the nation united.

Addressing the newsmen in Gujranwala on Monday, he said the government will set up a university with a cost of 25 billion rupees in Gujranwala soon. He said a children’s hospital besides Hafizabad Road will be built soon to facilitate the public of the area.

Shafqat Mahmood said that people are getting benefited with provision of health cards. He said the opposition is trying to misguide people in which they will never succeed. He said the Prime Minister held a successful public gathering in Melsi and people showed their trust in the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

