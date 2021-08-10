HBL and Government of Sindh to launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

Karachi, August 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):HBL partners with the Government of Sindh in their continuing efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city. The Bank is facilitating the setting up of a COVID-19 Drive-through Vaccination Facility in Karachi. The facility that is being set up will be located with-in the premises of the National Stadium, Karachi. The citizens will be able to avail this drive-through facility, free of charge.

