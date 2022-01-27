HBL brings Pakistan’s Biggest Sports Extravaganza – HBLPSL Season 7

Karachi, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT): HBL is committed towards promoting cricket in Pakistan through HBLPSL. As the biggest sporting event in the country, HBLPSL has played a key role in re-igniting the passion for cricket in the nation. It not only provides a platform to young cricketers to be a part of the international cricket circle but also brings international cricketers to Pakistan.

The tournament will commence with a much-awaited match between the 2021 champions Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on 27 January 2022. The first leg will be played in Karachi, while the final showdown will take place on 27 February 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Commenting on HBLPSL, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer – HBL said, “HBLPSL has played a major role in building a positive image of the country. HBL’s renewed commitment with PCB for another four years, brings us to celebrating ten years of HBLPSL since its inception in 2016. Both HBL and PCB believe in enabling dreams of the youth and HBLPSL is doing that for the young cricketers in Pakistan.”

