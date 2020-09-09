(HEALTH): 426 new coronavirus cases reported in country

KARACHI:As many as 426 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Wednesday while nine more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,359 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 299,233 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 130,969 cases were in Sindh, 97,389 in Punjab, 13,402 in Balochistan, 36,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,780 in Islamabad, 3,068 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,340 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 286,506 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.