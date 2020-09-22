(Health): Deputy Director Nursing receive explanation letter

Medical/Health Care
Karachi:Deputy Director Nursing Sindh Khair-un-Nisa Tuesday received explanation letter from Sindh Health Department seeking explanation for directly writing a letter to Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) without approval from the competent authority.

The says without the approval of the competent authority Sindh Health Department, you (Deputy Director Nursing Sindh) wrote a letter to Sindh Public Services Commission seeking relaxation for the students and candidates.

You are, therefore, directed to explain your position within seven days of the receipt of this letter failing which disciplinary proceeding will be initiated against you under the Sindh Civil Servant E and D Rules 1973.

