Health facilities in Harnai continues on Eid holidays

HARNAI: District Health Officer (DHO) Harnai Syed Muzafar Shah said on Monday that corona centre Harnai, District Headquarters Hospital, Rural Health Centre, Shahrug and other health facilities in district Harnai remained open during the Eid holidays to provide healthcare facilities to the people.

According to a statement, lauding the performance of doctors and paramedics posted in district Harnai, he said that it was indeed a difficult job to provide healthcare facilities to the patients during the holidays of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that higher authorities had been approached for posting of doctors and paramedics against the posts lying vacant in District Harnai.