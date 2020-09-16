(Health): Four more Covid-19 patients die in country

Karachi:As many as 665 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Wednesday while four more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,393 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 303,089 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 132,591 cases were in Sindh, 97,946 in Punjab, 13,690 in Balochistan, 37,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,598 in Islamabad, 3,297 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,441 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 290,760 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.