Health insurance card across country to be launched next month: Faisal 

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Health insurance card covering entire population of the country will be launched next month. This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan while addressing a ceremony at the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi today.

He said the hospital will provide a state of the art neo-natal intensive care unit, MRI and other diagnostic facilities to people under one roof. The Special Assistant said the health card project will help people bear the burden of medical expenditures. He said it is a reflection of service delivery on part of government for the people.

