Health Minister Assures Stern Action over PIC Incident 

Lahore, September 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that stern action shall be taken against those responsible in stents issue at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The Health Minister took detailed briefing from Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. It was decided that strict action shall be taken on the issue.

A committee was constituted to investigate the issue and fix responsibility. Special Secretary, Additional Secretary and Professor of Cardiology Dr. Tariq Abbas from Multan are members of the committee. The Committee shall review the initial report, probe the issue and fix responsibility. The Health Minister said that strict action shall be taken against staff responsible for the incident.

