Health Minister directs ban on consumption of sugary beverages in ministry’s meetings

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has directed to implement a ban on the consumption of sweetened sugary beverages during the official meetings within the Ministry and its attached departments to promote a healthier workplace environment and align with the commitment to public health.

This revolutionary measure is aimed at setting an example on the direction of caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

This initiative aims to set a positive example, encouraging healthier lifestyle choices among our colleagues and fostering an environment that prioritizes employee well-being.

Encouraging healthier habits through the advisory can align with the Ministry's dedication to dissuading the intake of sugary beverages, serving as a model in public health advocacy.

This supports the broader mission of promoting healthier lifestyles and diminishing the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the population.

As per the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2019 report, there is an increasing burden associated with the four primary NCDs in Pakistan, contributing to heightened morbidity and premature mortality.

NCDs can be prevented through reduction of their main risk factors, namely tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution.

The potential to limit NCD mortality and morbidity can be done through appropriate public health strategies aimed at disease prevention, risk factor control and health promotion.

One major contributor to the rise in NCDs is the excessive consumption of sugary beverages, which are high in added sugars and contribute to various health issues.