Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Announced Approval of 4,600 New Posts in Punjab Health Department 

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced the approval of 4600 new posts in the Punjab Health Department. In this regard, a meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the Provincial Health Minister.

Newly appointed Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Shahida Farrukh, Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Qaratul Ain and Agha Nabil, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and the respective Deputy Secretaries participated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid during the meeting reviewed the sehat sahulat card, new recruitment of doctors in the health department, mother and child hospitals, Construction, promotion of doctors and professors, midwifery colleges and regional blood centre’s initiatives in detail.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and related additional secretaries gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education has started the process to send requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission to recruit 4600 new posts.

Progress on mother and child hospitals in Punjab is going on fast track. Our government has made a record recruitment of medical staff in the Punjab Health Department. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that we are trying their best to fill the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Free treatment and treatment facilities worth billions of rupees are being provided through sehat sahulat card. The health department has been instructed to follow the process of recruitment of new medical staff on a daily basis. She said that steps are being taken for the regional blood center. The department is completing the process including working papers for the development of medical officers.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that posting of Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi is good sign. He is one of the most hardworking and honest officials. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi will work for the further development of medical education.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations,

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk