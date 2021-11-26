Health Minister inaugurates Mehman Khana at Jinnah Hospital 

Lahore, November 26, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated new Mehman Khana and a cafeteria at Jinnah Hospital here on Thursday with Ijaz Ghar. Present on the occasion were Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Arif Tajammul, DG Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Tahir Rasheed and a large number of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

The Health Minister had a detailed meeting with Friends of Jinnah and discussed ways to facilitate patients. Gohar Ijaz shared contributions from Friends of Jinnah for facilitation in the treatment of patients. The Health Minister inquired from doctors and nurses about the service quality at the cafe. The Minister thanked Gohar Ejaz for supporting in the development of the cafe. In her speech, the Health Minister said, “A mehman khana for 250 persons and a beautiful cafe has been developed at Jinnah Hospital.

My heartfelt gratitude to Gohar Ijaz and his team for developing a Mehman Khana and a cafeteria. Allah Almighty likes those who serve humanity. Our philanthropists provide food support for over 10000 patients and attendants daily at Jinnah Hospital. Islam emphasises serving humanity. Renal transplant facility shall be provided at Jinnah Hospital very soon.

We have discussed a master plan of Jinnah Hospital with Friends of Jinnah. All departments of Jinnah Hospital are being upgraded. The buildings requiring repair are being renovated. By March 2022 all modular theatres shall be completed at Jinnah Hospital. Our philanthropists shall extend support in the development of a Cardiac hospital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always appreciated the philanthropists of Pakistan. We are ensuring compliance with govt scheduled timings in OPDs. By adding durations of OPDs, more patients can get services. Data of All patients of Jinnah Hospital is being consolidated. We are focusing on enhancing services for mother and child in Punjab.”

