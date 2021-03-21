Health Minister Punjab Announces Walk in Vaccination Facility for Over 70 Citizens

Lahore, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that all citizens above 70 years will be vaccinated without codes at designated vaccination counters. She said that people between the ages of 60 to 70 years will only be vaccinated through pin code. She said the staff is busy serving people of over 60 years of age. The facility of vaccination on Pin code has been given to make vaccination process easier for senior citizens.

