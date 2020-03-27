Health Minister reaches Mayo Hospital to inquire about Corona death

March 27, 2020

Lahore, March 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reached Mayo Hospital on Friday to inquire about the death of the COVID-19 patient. The Minister constituted two-member committee to probe the death and look after the services provided to the patient. The Minister said in case of any deliberate negligence by the staff, action could be initiated against the responsible person. Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Asad Aslam Khan and other duty staff.

