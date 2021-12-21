Health Minister Sets Up Task Force on Genetic Disorders 

Lahore, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the setting up of a Task Force for prevention and treatment of Genetic Disorders. She gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute.

Present in the meeting were Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr. Hussain Jaffery, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Child health Sciences professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Professor Dr. Javeria Mannan, professor Dr. Shahnaz from Leeds University UK, Dr. Raja Tariq, Dr. Nadeem Anjum, Dr. Furqan, Dr. Yasmin Ihsan, Dr. Mushtaq from Leeds University UK, Professor Dr. Farkhanda Hafeez, Dr. Hammad Yaqub from University of Lahore, Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan, professor Huma Arshad Cheema and Dr. Nida Sikander.

The Health Minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. DG of the Institute Dr. Hussain Jaffery shared the latest status of initiatives. In her speech, the Health Minister said, “The setting up of a Task Force on Genetic diseases is a key step as we are in the process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities are being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders. Punjab is already running the world’s largest Thalassemia program. Latest technology is being introduced to ensure pre marriage thalassemia tests. Currently, work on counselling has been initiated.

University of Child health Sciences shall be a made a referral institute. Dr. Javeria Mannan and Dr. Yasmin Ihsan have served Thalassemia patients very well and they deserve appreciation. The use of latest technology will help us improve data on pre marriage tests. All stakeholders have gathered here to discuss the issue of genetic diseases in the province. Thalassemia patients are being provided universal health coverage. I want to congratulate Fatima Jinnah Medical University for publishing of three international articles. Linkage of all new eight mother and child health hospitals will be established with the university of child health sciences.”

In his remarks, Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr. Hussain Jaffery said the task force shall help improve preventive and treatment services for patients facing genetic diseases. He thanked the Health Minister for her special focus on genetic diseases. In her speech, Dr. Javera Mannan said Punjab needed to improve work on prevention of genetic diseases. She said it meeting of all stakeholders to control genetic diseases was milestone. General (retd) Sohaib paid rich tribute to the services of health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

