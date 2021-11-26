Health Minister Wants Rejuvenation of Friends of Nishter

Lahore, November 26, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the Nishter Medical University administration on Wednesday to rejuvenate the Friends of Nishter Committee to facilitate patients as much as possible. Chairing the Syndicate Meeting of the Nishter Medical University in Multan, the Minister said that an important Teaching Institution like Nishter Medical University must lead by example.

She said cleanliness arrangements must be improved in the University. There must be no delay in the repair and maintenance of biomedical equipment. The Friends of Nishter Committee must be made functional and it will resolve local issues on its own. She said the behaviour of staff towards patients must be improved. The Health Minister said that the Punjab government is giving away 248 billion to hospitals and all must focus on improvement in healthcare service delivery.

During the syndicate meeting, the budget of Rs. 5 billion for the University was discussed and approved. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the Master Plan of Nishter University must be presented and there must be a phase-wise plan for development, renovation, and repair and maintenance. Under the master plan, procurement and repair and maintenance of medical equipment must also be done.

She directed the authorities to spend all allocated budget with transparency and in accordance with procurement procedures. During the syndicate meeting, the chair approved for MS Nursing and BS Technology Program as well as diplomas for DCP, DCO, DGH, DTCD, DOMS and DAM.

The Health Minister constituted a committee comprising Secretary Health South Nadir Chatha, MS Nishter and Director Finance on the issue of former Senior Auditor Mohammad Iqbal. The meeting was attended by Secretary health Nadir Chatha, Vice-Chancellor Nishter Medical University Rana Altaf, Principal Nishter Medical College Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, member syndicate Jalal Uddin Rumi, Professor Dr. Sami Akhtar, Director Finance, Registrar Nishter Medical University professor Ghulam Mustafa, MS Nishter Hospital Amjad Chandio and syndicate members.

