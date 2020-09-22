(Health): PMA to hold medical camps in flood-affected districts

Karachi:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh is organizing medical camps in different flood affected districts of Sindh province to prevent people from waterborne diseases.

President, PMA, Sindh Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, while talking to PPI, said PMA branches, including PMA Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Mitthi and others, are holding medical camps in flood-affected districts of THE province to prevent people from waterborne diseases.

He explained that waterborne diseases afflict score of people each year, particularly those living without safe accessible water. He informed that most common waterborne diseases are gastro, diarrhea, typhoid, Hepatitis A and others. He further informed that malaria, dengue and other vector-born diseases are also common in flood–affected areas.

Dr Mirza said PMA teams will also provide life-saving drugs, foods items and mosquito nets to affectees during medical camps. He said snake bite cases were also being reported in flood affectees camps.