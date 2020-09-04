(HEALTH): Seven more coronavirus patients die in country

KARACHI: As many as 498 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Friday while seven more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,335 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 297,512 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 130,041 cases were in Sindh, 97,044 in Punjab, 13,045 in Balochistan, 36,414 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,714 in Islamabad, 2,948 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,306 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 282,268 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.