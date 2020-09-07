(HEALTH):- Three more coronavirus patients die in country

KARACHI:As many as 394 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Monday while three more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,345 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 298,903 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 130,671 cases were in Sindh, 97,226 in Punjab, 13,292 in Balochistan, 36,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,750 in Islamabad, 3,008 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,331 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 286,016 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.