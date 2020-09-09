(HEALTH): Vietnam trade mission chief for enhancing economic ties with Pakistan

KARACHI:During the first meeting of Pakistan–Vietnam Business Council under the chairmanship of Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, a cake cutting ceremony on the 75th Independence Day of Vietnam was held and graced by Ms Nguyen Thi Diep Ha, Head of Vietnam Trade Mission.

In his welcome remarks, Saqib Fayyas Magoon Chairman, Pakistan- Vietnam Business Council stated that Vietnam had set an example to follow to develop socio-economic prosper country in the shortest time.

He further mentioned that Vietnam could establish import substitute industries in Pakistan and investment could be done in Technological sector as well. He also proposed arranging of B2B meetings, exhibitions and seminars for the promotion of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Khurram Ijaz, Vice President-FPCCI welcomed Ms Nguyen ThiDiep Ha, Head of Vietnam Trade Mission for her kind presence at Federation house, Karachi. The Vice President also extended wishes to Ms Nguyen ThiDiep Ha for the 75th Independence Day of Vietnam. He pointed out that lack of information about each other’s economic, trade and investment potential, low level of interaction between the Private sector of both countries,

The Vice President further mentioned that due to COVID-19, business activities had come to halt but now as economic activities are reviving back, it is the need of an hour that efforts are shifted towards improving bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam and tapping new opportunities for investment and joint ventures.

He further stated that Government of Pakistan has now introduced investment friendly policy and opportunity for joint ventures in Special Economic Zones Food processing and telecommunication sectors also possess potential.

Nguyen ThiDiep Ha expressed her desire of enhancing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam. She further mentioned Vietnam is among the top 50 countries by COVID-19 in terms of safety

Appreciating the role of FPCCI, Ms Nguyen ThiDiep Ha stated that Joint Business Council (JBC) should be organized regularly followed by B2B meetings so that close interaction between Pakistan and Vietnam could be established

Shabir Mansha discussed the possibility of PTA proposed by Government of Pakistan to the Vietnamese Government as it will be mutually beneficial for both the nations to sign Free Trade Agreement. He also requested for information regarding Free Trade Zones in Vietnam and synthetic leather being imported from Vietnam.

The meeting was also attended by Shaukat Ahmed, Nadeem Mazher, Shakeel Ahmed, Jawaid Issani, Asif Riaz, Col (R). Tauqir and other prominent businessmen. The session ended with a cake cutting ceremony for the National Day of Vietnam.