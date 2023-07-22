Heavy rain lashes Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE:Heavy rains hit several Punjab cities, including Lahore, on Saturday, affecting business and social life. Rain was also reported in Bhakkar, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and adjacent areas where it has turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down in these areas. In Lahore, light-to-heavy rain continues in different areas including Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Raod, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu and Burki.

The highest rainfall of 173 millimeters was recorded I Gulshan-e-Ravi, with eight areas of Lahore, including Lakshmi Chowk, Nisthar Town and Qurtaba Chowk, receiving above 100mm rain so far. It was recorded 88mm at Jail Road, 84mm at airport, 87mm in Gulberg, 95mm at Upper Mall while Pani Wala Talab recorded 141mm rainfall.

The rain however caused water accumulation on various roads, disrupting traffic flow. It has also inundated low-lying areas in Lahore, Kasur and other cities with power outage in several areas. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade. The Met department forecast that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal. A westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days. Under the influence of this, the weather will be as follows:

Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from 22nd to 26th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi from 22nd to 24th July with occasional gaps. Possible Impacts: Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from 22nd to 26th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during 22nd to 26th July, while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on 22nd and 23rd July. Heavy rains may trigger water logging in low lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad during 22nd to 24th July. The Met office has advised tourists and travelers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell, adding that wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.