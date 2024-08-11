Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Saturday that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Kashmir on 11th August.
Heavy Downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and Peshawar.
Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.
Synoptic Situation: Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels and likely to penetrate in central parts from today. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.
Sunday weather: More rain-windstorm or thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan while, isolated heavy falls is likely in Kashmir, northeastern Punjab and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during this period. However, rain-windstorm or thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during evening and night.
Monday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern/southern Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh.
Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavyfalls) occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, east Balochistan Gilgit Baltistan, and Karachi.
Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Zeropoint 115, Golra 40, Bokra 35, Airport 29, Saidpur 16), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 85, Shamsabad 55, Kacheri 27), Narowal 83, Lahore (Airport 77, City 45), Gujrat 36, Gujranwala 35, Sialkot (City 35, Airport 25), Mandi Bahauddin 27, Attock 24, Sheikhupura 15, Jhelum, Murree 11, Chakwal 04, Hafizabad 03, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 68, Kakul 49, Mardan 42, Peshawar (Airport 22, City 14), Bacha Khan Airport 15, Cherat 07, Balakot 05, Kashmir: Kotli 21, Rawalakot 14, Muzaffarabad (Airport 11, City 10), Garhi Dupatta 08, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 09, Bagrote 06, Bunji 03, Chilas 02, Sindh: Karachi (Kemari 05, Jinnah Terminal, University Road 02, Old Area Airport, Faisal Base, Masroor Base 01, DHA Phase 2), Balochistan: Bar Khan 05.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi 46, Dalbandin 45, Chilas and Sibbi 44.