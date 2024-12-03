ISLAMABAD: Despite an increase in the Higher Education Commission’s budget ceiling to Rs. 65 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, financial difficulties persist across universities and centers under its purview, with the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) facing a severe crisis.
According to Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, while the overall budget for higher education has seen an increase, individual institutions like NIHCR have not received adequate funding to address their financial challenges. These challenges have been compounded since 2018, leading to a situation where the institute has been unable to pay house rent ceilings, salaries, and pensions to its staff and pensioners since July 2021. The financial strain has also prevented NIHCR from granting Adhoc Relief and implementing civil servant special dispensations due to a lack of funds.
The situation has left NIHCR pensioners particularly vulnerable, with at least five awaiting payment of their pending dues. Additionally, rumors suggest that while financial support in the form of advances for house building and vehicles has been provided to certain officials, the financial needs of lower staff and retirees remain unmet.
The ongoing financial emergency highlights the urgent need for the HEC to reassess and address the funding allocations and financial management at NIHCR to ensure the sustainability and operational efficiency of the institute.
